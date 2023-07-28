Derrick White's heavily mocked hairline is gone

BOSTON -- Derrick White has been pretty awesome for the Celtics since he arrived in Boston at the trade deadline two seasons ago. He's been one of the league's best two-way guards and is set to take over as the C's starting point guard next season.

However, there has been one element of Derrick White that has been widely criticized from outsiders. That was his hairline, which caught the attention of Stephen A. Smith during last season's postseason run. It led to fans mocking White's look, though it never seemed to bother him when he was balling out for Boston.

Well, those haters don't have anything left to criticize. When White takes over his new role with the Celtics, he'll do so with a new hairdo, which he showed off at a Pro-Am in Denver recently.

Derrick White is the Buffalo no more. Or maybe now he's a rare hairless Buffalo, if such a thing even exists.

Whatever the case, White still has time to grow back his patented look if he so chooses. But a little less hair shouldn't keep him from continuing to be one of the best two-way players in the NBA.

White played in all 82 regular season games for Boston last season, making 70 starts while juggling being a fill-in point guard when Marcus Smart went down to the team's fourth-fiddle at shooting guard. Now he's in line for a much bigger role and he'll likely make an even bigger impact than last season, when he was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team.

Big things are coming for Derrick White, even if he has a lot less hair these days.