Stephen A. Smith lights up Twitter with joke about Derrick White's hairline

Young Celtics fan will display Celtics pride no matter the outcome of Game 5

BOSTON -- While the Boston Celtics were busy fighting for their playoff lives, Stephen A. Smith was dishing out jokes.

The ESPN commentator was watching Game 5 between the Celtics and Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals when he took note of the play of Derrick White. Stephen A. wanted to point out that White was off to a good start ... but not before cracking wise about the Celtics guard's hairline:

"Derrick White (who has a totally normal hairline) looking great early!"

The joke, obviously, was that Stephen A. and White share similar hairlines.

Stephen A. Smith, Derrick White Allen Berezovsky / Jim Davis / The Boston Globe via Getty Images

That tweet was seen almost 400,000 times after just a half-hour.

Smith was taking a self-aware crack at himself -- but still! Derrick White is out there trying to win a game. Leave his hairline out of this, Stephen A.!