New Hampshire man Dennis Legere charged with OUI, fleeing from police after crashing into house in Townsend
TOWNSEND - A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from police and crashed into a house in Townsend early Saturday morning.
Police said they tried to pull over 46-year-old Dennis Legere just before 5 a.m. for speeding. Legere allegedly refused to stop and took off.
A short time later, police said the car that fled the traffic stop had crashed into a house on Elm Street. Legere was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested - police said they discovered he was also wanted by the Leominster Police Department on unrelated charges.
Legere was charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, OUI, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.
No one in the home was hurt. The house was damaged and will be inspected to determine if it's safe.
for more features.