New Hampshire man Dennis Legere charged with OUI, fleeing from police after crashing into house in Townsend

TOWNSEND - A New Hampshire man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled from police and crashed into a house in Townsend early Saturday morning.

Police said they tried to pull over 46-year-old Dennis Legere just before 5 a.m. for speeding. Legere allegedly refused to stop and took off.

A short time later, police said the car that fled the traffic stop had crashed into a house on Elm Street. Legere was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then arrested - police said they discovered he was also wanted by the Leominster Police Department on unrelated charges.

Legere was charged with speeding, failure to stop for police, OUI, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating to endanger, and marked lanes violation.

No one in the home was hurt. The house was damaged and will be inspected to determine if it's safe.