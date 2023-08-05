Woman found dead in Danville, New Hampshire home identified as Denise Damato Coe

DANVILLE, N.H. - The woman found dead at a home in Danville, New Hampshire late Thursday night has been identified, along with her cause of death.

Denise Damato Coe, 59, was found dead in her home on Back Road. An autopsy was conducted and the chief medical examiner said Coe died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

A neighbor told WBZ TV that they heard rapid gunfire before Coe's body was found.

The attorney general is asking for anyone with information on Coe's death to contact police.