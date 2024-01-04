18-year-old charged in shooting outside Lynn Pizza Hut
LYNN - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Lynn Pizza Hut last week.
Police arrested Delvin Sanchez at a home in Peabody on Wednesday.
Three people were seriously injured in the shooting at the restaurant on State Street on Tuesday, December 26.
Sanchez is charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.
