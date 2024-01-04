Watch CBS News
Local News

18-year-old charged in shooting outside Lynn Pizza Hut

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Teen charged in shooting at Lynn Pizza Hut
Teen charged in shooting at Lynn Pizza Hut 00:16

LYNN - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Lynn Pizza Hut last week.

Police arrested Delvin Sanchez at a home in Peabody on Wednesday. 

Three people were seriously injured in the shooting at the restaurant on State Street on Tuesday, December 26. 

Sanchez is charged with armed assault to murder, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:00 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.