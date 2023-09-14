2 charged in courthouse attack of former state trooper involved in Dedham drowning case

2 charged with courthouse attack of former state trooper involved in Dedham drowning case

DEDHAM – Two people were arraigned Wednesday, accused of attacking retired Massachusetts State Police trooper James Coughlin outside the courthouse where he had just pleaded guilty in the Dedham drowning death of 17-year-old Alonzo Polk.

Leslie and James Coughlin pleaded guilty Monday to the charge of furnishing alcohol and admitted to sufficient facts for a probable finding of guilt to the reckless endangerment charge in the death of the teen in their pool.

A poster of Alonzo Polk at a vigil in his honor, June 13, 2021. (WBZ-TV)

The Coughlins were given one year prison sentences, which were suspended for three years. The reckless endangerment charge was continued without a finding for three years. The judge also imposed 100 hours of community service.

Polk, who did not know how to swim, was pushed into the pool during a graduation party at the Coughlin family's Netta Road home in Dedham. The teenager, who had graduated hours earlier, died several days later.

According to police, there was an altercation outside the courthouse on Monday after the plea hearing. Two people were hurt.

Denzel Rowell, 32, and Roshawn Drane, 38, were arrested Wednesday and appeared in court. Each was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both pleaded not guilty.

Roshawn Drane, the brother of Dedham drowning victim Alonzo Polk, is arraigned on September 14, 2023. CBS Boston

Drane is Polk's brother. He has spoken outside previous court hearings in the case, calling for justice for Polk.

Prosecutors said Coughlin was punched in the head and kicked during the attack.

Rowell was on personal recognizance release from an unrelated incident, so his bail was revoked in that case.

The men are due back in court on October 6.