DeAndre Hopkins may not sign with anybody any time soon

BOSTON -- For the bulk of this calendar year, DeAndre Hopkins' name has been thrown around the league -- first in trade rumors, then in free-agency chatter. That may not end any time soon.

Despite Hopkins making visits to the Titans over the weekend and the Patriots this week, the veteran receiver may not be in any rush to sign a contract.

That's according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who said he wouldn't be surprised if Hopkins waits until after training camps open around the league.

"Waiting makes sense," Rapoport said. "You have no idea what is going to happen over the next month, maybe even early into training camp. There are always -- unfortunately -- injuries, there are needs created. There are teams that take a look at the rookies and go, 'OK this guy who I thought was going to contribute, maybe he's not ready to contribute just yet.' Maybe a need arises."

Rapoport concluded: "It makes sense if you're a veteran player who maybe doesn't necessarily need to go to training camp like the rest of us do, waiting makes sense. So I think for DeAndre Hopkins, get all the information you possible can today and tomorrow and maybe sit back a bit and consider your options."

From Inside Minicamps on NFL+: FA WR DeAndre Hopkins is visiting the #Patriots, but waiting until training camp to sign anywhere makes sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/2mYDrpDfbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2023

If Hopkins does indeed wait until training camp to sign somewhere, it'll be at least six more weeks of mystery in places -- like New England -- that hope to add him to the mix.