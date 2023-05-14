Watch CBS News
Man killed in shooting on County Street in Fall River

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

FALL RIVER - One person is dead after a shooting late Saturday night in Fall River.

The shooting happened on County Street at around 10:45 p.m. Police said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident.

When police got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Diamonte Odom lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Rhode Island hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about a motive or any suspects.

