Dorchester mom outraged car needed to take sick child to hospital was stolen, damaged

BOSTON - A Dorchester mom is outraged and frustrated that her Hyundai Sonata was stolen and damaged when she needs it to take care of her sick child.

She wants more accountability, as police departments warn about a rise in thefts for these types of cars.

The significant damage to Latasha's car is painful to look at, with a smashed-out window, tampered ignition wires and a busted front end.

But what hurts more is that she can't drive the Hyundai Sonata anymore. And she desperately needs it. Her 7-year-old daughter is epileptic, and Latasha needs to get her little girl to the hospital for appointments.

"It's inhumane that we have to go through this. This is my vehicle; how dare you destroy my vehicle," said Latasha. "I don't deserve this. My child has epilepsy, and this gets us back and forth to our appointments."

It was Friday December 29, when Latasha went to take out the trash and noticed that her car had vanished from the Dorchester apartment parking lot. Investigators say thieves stole the car, then ditched it on Dorchester Avenue and Hoyt Street. Boston Police say some suspects were pulled over --but were released.

"There's no accountability. And it just doesn't make sense, how are we supposed to get to the hospital now?" said Latasha.

From Boston--to Salem--and all over the country, police have been warning about a rise in Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen as part of a viral social media trend.

Salem police said on December 27, officers responded to the area of 1000 Loring Avenue and found that two Hyundais and one Kia had been stolen after their ignitions were tampered with.

"We need to think before we do things," said Latasha. "We need to start being more vigilant in our community and keep our eyes out. You know just say something if you see something. It might be you. It might be you one day. I never thought this would be me."

Now the struggling single mom who has no car insurance had to foot a tow bill and is left to figure out how to pay for the damage. None of which is a game to her.

"We're going to find out who did this, and we are going to set an example, so they don't do this to anyone else. Because it's unfair. People work hard for their belongings," she said.

Police say it helps to park your car in a well-lit area and to get a steering wheel lock to make it harder for thieves.