David's Bridal stores will stay open for business

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - Wedding gown retailer David's Bridal is downsizing but staying in business.

A new owner plans to take over the financially strapped business that filed for bankruptcy in April, citing high inflation and decreased demand.

The deal approved by a judge on Friday will keep about 200 stores open.

It was announced last month that David's Bridal locations in Danvers and Natick would be closing. There are still stores in North Dartmouth, North Attleboro, Westwood and West Springfield, as well as one in Nashua, New Hampshire.