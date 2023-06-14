David's Bridal closing 2 Massachusetts stores

NATICK - Two David's Bridal locations in Massachusetts will be closing their doors, roughly two months after the wedding gown retailer filed for bankruptcy.

On the David's Bridal website, the pages for both Danvers and Natick say "Store closing. Shop huge savings while they last." Rhode Island's only David's Bridal store in Warwick has the same message.

There will still be stores in North Dartmouth, North Attleboro, Westwood and West Springfield, as well as one in Nashua, New Hampshire.

David's Bridal had claimed that one in every four wedding dresses sold in the United States was bought from its stores, but laid off over 9,000 employees in April. The retailer said it would continue fulfilling customer orders as it searches for a new buyer for the company, but if that doesn't happen it could have to close all stores and liquidate.