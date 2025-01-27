Bruins' David Pastrnak named First Star of Week after leading NHL in scoring

BOSTON -- After leading the NHL in scoring last week, Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.

Pastrnak led the NHL in scoring during the week, scoring three goals while dishing out five assists for eight points. The Bruins went 3-1 over that stretch.

Pastrnak started his week with a goal and an assist to help the Bruins to a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks last Monday. He had an assist two nights later in Boston's 5-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils, which was the only game during the stretch that Pastrnak didn't light the lamp.

The 28-year-old had a goal and an assist in last Thursday night's 2-0 win against the Ottawa Senators, and finished off his week with a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden.

This is the fourth time in his career that Pastrnak has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, but his first time since the 2022-23 season. He took home Third Star of the Week honors last week, and has eight weekly awards for his career.

Pastrnak has also been named one of the NHL's three Stars of the Month six times during his career.

David Pastrnak's point streak

Pastrnak is riding a seven-game point streak for the Bruins, with seven goals and 10 assists over that stretch. He's recorded at least one point in 10 of Boston's 12 games in January.

Pastrnak has laced up his skates for all 51 of Boston's games this season, and has tallied 24 goals and 35 assists for 59 points. He leads the team in just about every offensive stat this season, sitting atop the leaderboard in goals, assists, even strength goals (18), even strength points (47), power play goals (6) and power play points (12).

Pastrnak will look to keep his point steak going Tuesday night when the Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres. Boston is currently in the top Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with 56 points over 51 games.