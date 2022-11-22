David Andrews spotted at Tuesday's Patriots practice, will reportedly attempt to play Thursday

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will only get in one real practice this week as they prepare for Thursday night's showdown with the Vikings in Minnesota. Bill Belichick referred to Tuesday as the "biggest day of the week" for his team.

And on the biggest day of the week, one of the most important players along the offensive line was on the field behind Gillette Stadium. Center David Andrews, who left Sunday's win over the Jets with a thigh injury, was out there with the rest of his teammates.

Today is the main practice for the Pats before Thursday’s game against the Vikings. David Andrews present for the start of practice. @wbzsports pic.twitter.com/QFL8S27PaZ — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) November 22, 2022

Andrews underwent an MRI on Monday, and he reportedly wants to attempt to play Thursday night in Minnesota, according to Mass Live's Mark Daniels. There was a report early Monday that Andrews may be done for the season, but that was later refuted by radio color man Scott Zolak. With Andrews stepping on the field on Tuesday, you can pretty much throw that report out the window.

No one has ever questioned Andrews' toughness, and that won't start anytime soon. And the Patriots could certainly use their starting center, with quarterback Mac Jones getting sacked six times by the Jets on Sunday. Andrews had missed the previous two games with a concussion, and Jones was sacked 10 times by the Jets (six sacks in Week 8) and Colts (four sacks in Week 9).

The Patriots did not practice on Monday but did release a practice report, and Andrews wouldn't have participated had the team held a session. So it will be interesting to see what his designation is when Tuesday's practice report comes out later this afternoon.

But Andrews reportedly believes he can play on Thursday, which would be another chapter in a career that includes a whole lot of toughness from the center along the New England offensive line.