David Andrews reportedly agrees to contract extension with Patriots through 2025 NFL season

FOXBORO -- There may be questions along the Patriots' offensive line heading into the 2024 season, but there is no question that David Andrews anchors the unit. On Thursday, the team made sure their O-line anchor will remain in New England for at least two more seasons.

The Patriots and Andrews have reportedly agreed to a new contract that will run through the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN's Field Yates. The 31-year-old's deal was set to expire after the upcoming season, but he will now receive up to $13 million over the next two seasons, with $8 million guaranteed.

Andrews has played all eight of his NFL seasons in New England and has been a Patriots team captain seven times. Aside from missing the 2019 season with a medical issue, Andrews has been the team's starting center since he took over during his rookie season. He initially signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia in 2015.

He not only played in all 17 games last season, but Andrews played every offensive snap for the Patriots and was hit with just one penalty. Following the retirement of Matthew Slater, Andrews is now the longest-tenured member of the Patriots, along with long-snapper Joe Cardona.

The Patriots will be relying heavily on Andrews' leadership in 2024, which will be Jerod Mayo's first season as head coach of the team in place of Bill Belichick. Along with Andrews, the Patriots also gave extensions to fellow offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore over the offseason.