David Andrews explains his desire to return to Patriots in 2024

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

Here's why Drake Maye's college coach says he can lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl

FOXBORO -- Checking in at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds, Patriots center David Andrews is a pretty big fella. Just not as big as some fans believe, apparently.

Andrews spoke with reporters at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, with the longtime team captain reporting for work as New England rookies are beginning to shuffle in for the team's rookie camp. He relayed a pretty funny exchange he had with a UPS driver, who was a bit disappointed when Andrews opened the door and wasn't as imposing as he initially believed.

The driver's retort to Andrews? "I thought you'd be bigger," Andrews relayed with a chuckle on Thursday.

"I've always been a little bit undersized, but have tried to find some type of edge or a competitive way to do it," added Andrews.

Andrews will be competing and looking for that edge once again in 2024, which will be his 10th season in New England. He wasn't sure if that would be the case after the Patriots went a woeful 4-13 last season, with talk of retirement surrounding the 31-year-old.

But after taking some time and chatting with his family, Andrews said it was clear that he wasn't done playing football. His passion and love for the game will never wane, but he wasn't sure if his body would be up to the rigors of another season.

Those concerns quickly dissipated as he went through the offseason.

"It is not much about loving the game; I'll be 65 years old and still love the game," Andrews explained. "But just making sure I can do all the things I need to do to prepare and be ready to go on Sunday. I took some time and got away and spent some time with my family, much needed. That desire was still down in there to wanna get up and go train and do all the things I need to do to take care of myself. That was still there."

Andrews was also intrigued with the new direction the organization is moving in, with Jerod Mayo taking over for Bill Belichick at head coach. Andrews couldn't help but laugh when reflecting on how he and Mayo would compete in practice when he was an undrafted free agent trying to make the team ahead of his rookie season.

"It's still funny to me, I played with my head coach, which is kind of weird," admitted Andrews. "He's trying to take my head off during inside run drills my rookie year. I'm really excited and have enjoyed working with a lot of the new coaches."

Being part of something new in New England was a big reason Andrews wanted to keep going.

"Hopefully trying to figure it out and start something new and something good. Being a part of that process, that was something I was excited about," he said.

The Patriots have a first-year head coach at the helm, and could potentially have a rookie quarterback leading the way if Drake Maye beats out veteran Jacoby Brissett in training camp. Andrews will block for whoever is playing quarterback, but he's been impressed with Maye in his brief interactions with the quarterback.

"He's got some good energy about him," Andrews said of the rookie, adding that Maye is a "smart kid."

His other takeaway?

"I thought he was very tall," said Andrews.

Now we just need to get that UPS driver to weigh in on Maye's height.