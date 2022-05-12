Worcester Police release photo of Dashaun Stokes-Sims, wanted for stabbing city bus driver
WORCESTER – Police released a photo of Dashaun Stokes-Sims, the man wanted for allegedly stabbing a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver on Wednesday.
The violent incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on Lincoln Street. Worcester Police said they don't know if the incident was random or if the men knew each other.
Police said the driver received multiple stitches for a wound that stretched from his ear to his chin.
Despite searching the area for an extended period of time, police have not yet been able to locate Stokes-Sims.
On Thursday, police asked for the public's help locating the 28-year-old.
Anyone who sees Stokes-Sims is asked to call 911 and not approach him.
