Video shows Danvers police officer accidentally firing gun in St. John's Prep shooting scare

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Video shows officer accidentally firing gun at St. John's Prep in Danvers
Video shows officer accidentally firing gun at St. John's Prep in Danvers 00:32

DANVERS - New video released Wednesday shows a Danvers police officer accidentally firing a gun while responding to a hoax shooting scare at St. John's Prep back in the spring.

The surveillance video shows police officers leaving the boy's bathroom after checking for a threat when the gun goes off. Police said the officer was attempting to holster the weapon at the time.

No one was hurt during the incident at the school of 1,450 students on May 22, but the sound of a gunshot sent students running from the building. 

The report of an active shooter turned out to be a "swatting" call, however police say the response was "ramped up" after the accidental discharge.  

Incidents of "swatting" have been spreading across the country, including Massachusetts in recent months.  

First published on July 12, 2023 / 12:23 PM

