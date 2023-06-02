Daniel Uhlman of Westboro charged in brutal death of 82-year-old mother outside Marlboro hotel

Person in custody after woman found dead in hotel parking lot

MARLBORO - A man from Westboro is now charged in the brutal death of his 82-year-old mother outside a hotel in Marlboro.

Daniel Uhlman, 53, faces several charges in connection with the death of Nancy Uhlman on Thursday afternoon in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Friday that Uhlman had an "altercation" with his mother and then "physically attacked" her and hit with her truck around 12:30 p.m.

Nancy Uhlman was killed outside the Holiday Inn on Lakeside Avenue in Marlboro on June 1, 2023. CBS Boston

The medical examiner has not yet ruled on the official cause of Nancy Uhlman's death.

Daniel Uhlman is charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60 and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

"Additional charges are possible," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Uhlman will be arraigned Friday in Marlboro District Court.

Back in February 2014, he was accused of stabbing his mother several times in their home on Haskell Street in Westboro.