Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.

There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.

They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off.

Coyotes are here, there, and everywhere. And, they're not going anywhere! Generally, coyotes are shy and avoid contact with humans. In some areas, however, coyotes may be less likely to fear people and more likely to associate them with an easy, dependable food source. Becoming comfortable around humans is extremely dangerous for wildlife, so it is important to do everything we can to prevent that from happening. The MSPCA's Advocacy team is launching the Coexist with Coyotes campaign, starting with a be-kind-to-coyotes pledge that you can sign and share, right this minute: mspca.org/pledge Take the pledge and help protect coyotes by keeping them wild! Posted by MSPCA-Angell on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer.

"Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."