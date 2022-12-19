Watch CBS News
Sununu, Baker call on President Biden to end COVID public health emergency

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker are joining 23 other Republican governors in calling on President Joe Biden to end the COVID national emergency.

The governors wrote in a letter to the White House that "the emergency phase of the pandemic is behind us" and "it is time we move on."

Biden told 60 minutes "the pandemic is over" in September and the Senate passed a resolution to end the emergency. But COVID is spiking again for the holidays - part of a "tridemic" with the flu and RSV that is overwhelming frontline health care workers. 

The White House last week released its "COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan" that made more free COVID test kits available to Americans and encouraged vaccination against the virus.

The governors argue that the national emergency is "costing states hundreds of millions of dollars" due to Medicaid requirements under the declaration.

Click here to read the letter, which was led by Sununu. 

First published on December 19, 2022 / 12:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

