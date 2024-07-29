How long should I keep my child home with COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

How long you should keep your child home if they test positive for COVID

A parent in Watertown writes, "My son has tested positive for COVID. He has a cough but no fever. How long should I keep him out of camp?"

The official recommendation by the CDC is to stay home and away from others until you are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducers, like Tylenol, and your symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours. But even when your son is feeling better, he could still be infectious, so he should wear a mask around others for an additional five days.

You could also test him again, and if he is negative, he is unlikely to pass the virus on to others.