How long should I keep my child home with COVID? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions
BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your latest health questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or X (formerly known as Twitter).
A parent in Watertown writes, "My son has tested positive for COVID. He has a cough but no fever. How long should I keep him out of camp?"
The official recommendation by the CDC is to stay home and away from others until you are fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducers, like Tylenol, and your symptoms have been improving for at least 24 hours. But even when your son is feeling better, he could still be infectious, so he should wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
You could also test him again, and if he is negative, he is unlikely to pass the virus on to others.