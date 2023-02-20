How many COVID vaccinations do you need? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Dale from North Falmouth writes, "My wife and I are in our 70s and had a fifth vaccination in September. Should we be thinking of another?"

If you have received the bivalent booster, which became available to adults back in September, you are up to date on your COVID vaccines, though you should discuss this with your doctor. Of note, only a fraction of people ages 5 and up have received that updated booster. Now infectious disease specialists and health officials are trying to figure out whether an additional booster will be needed this year (probably), what it will look like, and who should get it. For example, will it be a trivalent booster that covers additional strains of the virus and will it only be recommended for the most vulnerable? We will keep you posted.

For further information, check the CDC's guidelines.

Debbie writes, "I saw that if you have natural immunity to COVID it lasts longer but how does someone get natural immunity without getting COVID?"

The definition of natural immunity is immunity that is generated by actual infection and not from a vaccine. A recent study found that the immunity generated from getting COVID-19 is as strong if not stronger against severe disease after reinfection than getting two doses of one of the mRNA vaccines. Scientists also found the protection could last up to 10 months after infection. That said, you want to avoid COVID in the first place so you don't develop any potential complications or long-COVID symptoms. Therefore, getting vaccinated is preferable to getting COVID.