Watch CBS News
Health

A mild case of COVID-19 may cause people to lose sleep, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Mild COVID cases may cause people to lose sleep, study says
Mild COVID cases may cause people to lose sleep, study says 00:58

BOSTON - A new study finds that having even a mild case of COVID-19 could cause you to lose sleep. 

Insomnia has been associated with COVID among hospitalized patients, but a team of researchers in Vietnam wanted to know whether it also affected people with mild illness.  

They looked at more than a 1,000 adults who had COVID within the past six months, but did not need to be hospitalized.  

They found that 76% of them reported experiencing insomnia.  

Nearly 23% of those said their symptoms were severe.  

A third of the study subjects reported difficulty falling asleep, worse sleep quality, and a shorter duration of sleep.  

Half of the study subjects woke up more often during the night.  

People with underlying anxiety and depression were also more likely to report disrupted sleep after getting COVID.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:37 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.