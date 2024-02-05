A mild case of COVID-19 may cause people to lose sleep, study says

Mild COVID cases may cause people to lose sleep, study says

BOSTON - A new study finds that having even a mild case of COVID-19 could cause you to lose sleep.

Insomnia has been associated with COVID among hospitalized patients, but a team of researchers in Vietnam wanted to know whether it also affected people with mild illness.

They looked at more than a 1,000 adults who had COVID within the past six months, but did not need to be hospitalized.

They found that 76% of them reported experiencing insomnia.

Nearly 23% of those said their symptoms were severe.

A third of the study subjects reported difficulty falling asleep, worse sleep quality, and a shorter duration of sleep.

Half of the study subjects woke up more often during the night.

People with underlying anxiety and depression were also more likely to report disrupted sleep after getting COVID.