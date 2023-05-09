Watch CBS News
Local News

COVID-19 emergency to end in Massachusetts on Thursday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

COVID-19 emergency to end in Massachusetts on Thursday
COVID-19 emergency to end in Massachusetts on Thursday 01:01

BOSTON - The state's public health emergency order - put in place when the COVID-19 pandemic began - will end on Thursday.

When the order ends, Massachusetts health care providers, patients and visitors will no longer be required to wear masks. Officials with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said they asked facilities to be proactive and think about what could prompt them to increase COVID-19 prevention measures in the future.

DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein, MD, Ph.D. said, "We ask them to look at what's happening in their EDs, what's happening with our hospital capacities, what's happening with wastewater in their communities, so that if and when COVID-19 levels increase in the future, there is a pathway back to masking."

The federal government will still pick up the cost of COVID-19 vaccines. Officials say prevention and adapting to living with the virus will remain priorities.

Since Marc 2020, Massachusetts has had more than 2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 22,600 deaths.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 6:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.