Conjuring House barn in Rhode Island catches fire; "spirits" said to be OK

By Neal Riley

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. - A fire broke out at a barn on "The Conjuring House" property in Rhode Island late Sunday night.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded just before midnight to put out the flames in Burrillville. It's not yet known what caused the fire.

Your Pascoag Fire Department, along with departments from several other nearby communities, was called to assist...

Posted by Pascoag Fire Department on Monday, December 4, 2023

The supposedly haunted farmhouse inspired the movie "The Conjuring" that brought in $319 million at the worldwide box office. In the film, two ghost hunters investigate the Rhode Island home of the Perron family in the 1970s.

These days, the home hosts guests overnight and is said to offer "chances for paranormal experiences." The owners say the barn is still standing thanks to firefighters' quick work and nobody was hurt - including "spirits" on the property. 

"The house itself is fine, and the spirits within it are okay, as well," The Conjuring House posted to Facebook. "We [are] appreciate all of the love and support being sent our way." 

The house sits on nine acres of land and sold for more than $1.525 million in 2022, above the $1.2 million asking price

When the first "Conjuring" movie debuted in 2013, the homeowners said they were inundated by fans trespassing on the property and violating their privacy.  

"The Internet was bombarded by people who were actually going around the property, filming. ... We had harassing phone calls in the middle of the night," previous owner Norma Sutcliffe told CBS News. "They've had discussions of people destroying the house because 'it's so full of evil.'"  

