Concord Police: Man High On Drugs Attacked 3 Officers

UPDATE 9/2023: Charges against Jacob Randle were dismissed in 2019 after a two-year probationary period.

CONCORD (CBS) – A 19-year-old man allegedly high on drugs is charged with attacking three police officers in Concord Wednesday.

The officers were called to a home on Baker Avenue around 8 a.m. for a report of a "disturbed person."

When they arrived, they say they were confronted by Jacob Randle, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 270 pounds, and "appeared to be in a disturbed mental state."

As the officers tried to calm him, police say Randle assaulted them and threatened to kill them.

"Officers ordered Randle to the ground, but he refused and instead took a fighting stance. After a violent struggle, police deployed their tasers and were able to contain Randle," Concord Police said in a statement.

Investigators believe Randle had smoked synthetic marijuana or another hallucinogenic drug before police arrived at his home.

Two of the three officers were treated at Emerson Hospital for minor injuries.

Randle is charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a police officer causing bodily injury, simple assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a person 60 years or older and malicious destruction of property.

He was held overnight at the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.

He will be arraigned in Concord District Court.

The names of the officers have not been made public.