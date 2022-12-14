Concord-Carlisle parent John Grace accused of threatening school superintendent Dr. Laurie Hunter

CONCORD - A Concord-Carlisle parent has been arrested, accused of threatening to hurt the school district's superintendent.

On Monday, Concord police said, they learned John Grace, 53, threatened to use a weapon to hurt Dr. Laurie Hunter. Police investigated the matter and took steps to ensure Hunter's safety, executing a search warrant at Grace's home and seizing all firearms in the home.

On Wednesday afternoon there was a police cruiser outside of Hunter's office to protect her until she left.

Parents in the school district said they were shocked to hear of the threats.

"That makes me anxious, but I guess, glad that they acted quickly on it - but surprised that there would be a threat like that against the superintendent. I mean I think, in general, the school committee is well-liked. Yeah, it's a pretty quiet town," said Concord-Carlisle parent Cheryl Carbeau.

Grace was arraigned on charges of threatening to commit a crime and threats to use a weapon at a target Tuesday. At a dangerousness hearing, Grace was put on house arrest in the custody of his wife and ordered to wear a GPS bracelet.

He has now been ordered to not only stay away from the superintendent, but also not to have any guns or dangerous weapons, not to consume alcohol, and to get mental health and substance use evaluations.

Police said they are working with the school district to ensure everyone is safe.

The Concord-Carlisle High School Parent Association released a statement Wednesday night saying, "The CCHS PA is grateful that Dr. Hunter is safe. We are fully supportive of our Superintendent and extremely appreciative for all that she does for our students. Additionally, we are thankful for our Concord Law Enforcement and the efforts they take to keep us all safe."