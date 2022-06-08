Watch CBS News
Commuter Rail train derails in Beverly

Commuter Rail train derails in Beverly
Commuter Rail train derails in Beverly 00:14

BEVERLY – A Commuter Rail train derailed during the evening commute in Beverly on Wednesday.

Keolis described the incident as a "low speed, upright" derailment on the Newburyport Line.

There were 10 passengers aboard the train at the time and no injuries were reported. The MBTA said the train was traveling over a track switch at Beverly Junction at the time. 

There are significant delays due to the derailment. 

