Northeastern explosion shakes up local college students

Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON - A day after a package exploded at Northeastern University, college students are still worried about what happened at Northeastern University

"It's definitely scary," said MIT freshman Claire Underwood. She was at a volleyball game when she received a text from the school about the emergency situation at Northeastern.

"It's always kind of in the back of your head a little bit, but it's alarming it's close by," Underwood said.

College students around Boston expressed concern after an explosion at Northeastern University on Tuesday. CBS Boston

Another student received the text alert just after 9 p.m.

"I just kind of stayed in my room," said Elizabeth Bazhenov.

From her dorm, she heard sirens outside. Bazhenov continued, "There were some emergency vehicles around other parts of campus."

Her parents in New Jersey had learned about the explosion just earlier.

"I was on the phone with my mom when I got the alert. She said, 'Yes we've seen it on the news, but you're safe,'" said Bazhenov.

Justin Li is a senior at MIT. He says in his four years, it's the first alert he's received about an explosion.

"I'm kind of far away, so I wasn't too worried."

Harvard University sent texts, emails and phone calls.

"First it was like there's a situation, then another text said, we're aware of a detonation of a suspicious package. Then we also got a voicemail," said grad student Grace Pisano.

Freshman Ellie Klibaner-Schiff said, "I was in office hours, and everyone's phones buzzed and we got a text, and then a follow up came a second later."

Despite the influx of notifications, students don't feel any more at ease. Freshman Lexi Williams said, "It's only a couple miles from us and there's so many colleges around here."

Police are now looking into the possibility that the explosion was a hoax. Northeastern students hesitantly return to class day after package explosion on Wednesday.