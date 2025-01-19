Roxbury hit-and-run crash leaves 1 dead, Boston police seeking driver and Mercedes SUV

1 dead, 1 hurt in Boston hit-and-run crash and more top stories

BOSTON – Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury that killed one woman and injured another.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Boston Police Department said the crash happened in the area of 1829 Washington Street in Roxbury.

Roxbury hit-and-run crash

When police arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 23-year-old woman with minor injuries. Both women were rushed to an area hospital.

The 20-year-old woman was later pronounced dead. Boston police have not yet released her name.

The Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team and homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

A driver wanted in a fatal Roxbury hit-and-run crash. Boston Police

Boston police ask for public's help

On Sunday, police released photos of a vehicle they believe was involved in the deadly crash. It is believed to be a 2021-2023 dark-colored Mercedes small SUV. The SUV has damage to the front grill and front taillight, and is also missing its passenger side mirror.

"We urge anyone with information on the driver or the motor vehicle to contact us. We are also reaching out to anyone that was in that area that may have dash cam or cell phone video to contact police," a Boston Police Department spokesperson said.

Anyone with information in the crash is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS. Information can be sent by text message by sending "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

No further details on the crash are currently available.