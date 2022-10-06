Colin McGrath's mother, nanny take stand in fatal South Boston crash trial

BOSTON - In a surprise move, Kerri McGrath took the stand in the case involving the chain reaction crash that killed her son.

Prosecutors say Charlene Casey caused the 2018 crash in South Boston by failing to yield to a van at L and East Sixth Streets, forcing the van up onto the sidewalk and into 2-year-old Colin McGrath's stroller.

McGrath, a doctor herself, recalled the conversation she had with Colin's ER doctor as she rushed to the hospital.

"I was like I know something is going on, you have to tell me what is going on," said McGrath. "He was like, 'I need you to stay calm and focus on driving.' I was like, 'Oh my god, he is going to die."

Kerri McGrath testifies in trial of woman accused of causing crash that killed her son Colin in South Boston. CBS Boston

McGrath said when she arrived at the foot of Colin's hospital bed, she had a conversation with a nurse about ending the resuscitation efforts.

"I said just stop and let me hold him," said McGrath. "I remember I talked with my dad, and he said, 'stay with Colin as long as you can.'"

Tracey Lewis has been a nanny for the McGrath family for seven years and was walking with Colin and his sister along L Street in South Boston the day of the crash. She testified she saw the van rush toward them.

"It came to a stop on top of my stroller that Colin was sitting in," said Lewis. "I started screaming at him to get the van off of Colin."

Detective William Zubrin with the Boston Police Department has spent his career in accident reconstruction. Zubrin was called to the scene back in 2018 and led the processing of the crash site.

In his view, Zubrin testified that it was the Toyota Prius, allegedly driven by Charlene Casey, that pulled in front of a van traveling down L street that had the right-of-way. Zubrin said the Prius hit the van, causing its steering to go out, and crash into the sidewalk, and ultimately on the toddler.

The defense worked to poke holes in the reliability of Det. Zubrin's assessment by arguing speed and reaction time could have played a factor. The defense also referred to a marijuana pipe that was found in the console of the van. Detective Zubrin said he ran the tests, and speed was not a determining factor in this crash.

Prosecutors continue to insist the driver of the van is not at fault.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of the crash on Thursday.

The trial resumes next week.