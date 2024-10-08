Coldplay bringing Music of the Spheres tour to Gillette Stadium in 2025

FOXBORO – Coldplay is making a return to Gillette Stadium next summer.

Coldplay at Gillette Stadium

The British rock group led by front man Chris Martin announced on Tuesday that it will be playing in Foxboro on July 15.

Gillette Stadium teased the announcement Monday night, sharing a video on social media platform X showing the venue's massive video board advertising Coldplay's 2025 world tour branding. The post included an eyeball emoji.

Foxboro is one of 10 North American tour dates that were added on Tuesday.

Coldplay performed at Gillette Stadium for the first time in 2016.

Music of the Spheres World Tour

The world tour announcement comes after Coldplay last month sold out 10 shows at Wembley Stadium, setting the previous record for most shows at the band's hometown stadium.

Coldplay will be performing songs from their recent album Music Of The Spheres, singles from their most recent release Moon Music, and other past hits. The band gained worldwide popularity with hits including Yellow, Viva La Vida, Paradise, and A Sky Full Of Stars.

Coldplay tickets

The band's tour regularly includes pyrotechnics, lasers and light up wristbands throughout the crowd.

In order to purchase tickets, fans can sign up for the Ticketmaster artist presale through Thursday at 10 a.m. The presale will get underway on Friday at 9 a.m.

General ticket sales begin on Friday at noon on Ticketmaster.

Coldplay's opening act has not yet been revealed, with the group only saying "mystery guest to be announced."