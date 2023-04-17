Cold-stunned sea turtles rescued on Cape Cod to be released back into wild
BOSTON — Up to 11 cold-stunned Sea Turtles will be released back into the wild in Georgia on Monday.
The Sea Turtles were rescued from the frigid waters of Cape Cod in November and sent to the Georgia Aquarium for rehabilitation.
The Aquarium says at least eight of the 11 turtles are set to be released today.
The three others must undergo further evaluation before being cleared for release.
