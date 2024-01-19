Video shows pack of 8 coyotes on the prowl in Cohasset

COHASSET - Have you ever seen this many coyotes in one place before?

Security camera footage recorded Friday in Cohasset on Lamberts Lane shows a pack of eight coyotes roaming the snow-covered landscape.

Jeffrey Adler, who shared the video with WBZ-TV, said there's a lot of wildlife in the area and he often sees coyotes around - but usually in smaller packs of three to five.

Coyote encounters in Massachusetts

Coyotes are naturally afraid of humans, but there have been several reports in recent months of coyotes going after pet dogs.

In August 2022, Cohasset police said a group of seven coyotes attacked two off-leash dogs on Highland Avenue. One of the dogs had to be euthanized due to its injuries. Later that day, a man and his two dogs were attacked by a coyote while walking in the Whitney Thayer Woods and he had to be treated at a hospital.

Police at the time urged pet owners to watch their animals closely, and if they do run into coyotes they should try to scare them away immediately.