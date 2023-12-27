Dalmatians help Brighton dog walker fight off pack of coyotes

BOSTON – A dog walker learned the truth behind the expression "Dogs are a man's best friend" while taking two Dalmatians named Deanna and Tasha out for a walk in Brighton.

It happened near a Brighton apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

"Deanna got very upset and she jumped backwards and I said 'What's wrong with her?' When I watched in my back, there were four coyotes," dog walker Josstin Lantadilla said. "One was in the front showing his mouth."

The pack of four coyotes was quietly lurking behind them. Deanna's barking is what alerted Lantadilla to look back.

"She knew right away," he said. "I never heard him. When I look to the back, I didn't know there were four coyotes behind me."

The coyotes were bold and lunged at the Dalmatians.

"Deanna grabbed him from the side of the neck and shake his neck one time and I tried to kick him – I kicked him," Lantadilla said.

"Deanna, the smaller of the two here, bit it," the dogs' owner, Jane Friedlander, told WBZ-TV. "Bit it in the neck and convinced the pack to run away."

Friedlander said she's not at all surprised, as this isn't the first time her dogs have been the target of coyotes.

"They tried to make a circle around us and ran around in circles, tried to close the circle. I just made my way back to my unit with my back to the building – skedaddled inside," she said.

Lantadilla and the dogs were unharmed during the latest incidence, and Friedlander credits their breed.

"They're meant to drive away coyotes, wolves, foxes – anything that would bother a stable of horses," Friedlander said.

And there's no doubt in the dog walker's mind that Deanna and Tasha were protecting him that night.

"Of course, they were meant for that," he said.

The two hope that the city or the state, will step in to protect residents and their pets.

"The increased aggressiveness with the coyotes that the city and state government will do something – perhaps by trap, neuter, release. Perhaps by relocating," Friedlander said. "I don't know what the solution will be other than letting people get bit."