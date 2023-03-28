Watch CBS News
Coast Guard launches investigation into Spirit of Boston boat fire

BOSTON - The Coast Guard is launching an investigation into last week's fire on the Spirit of Boston ship and they're asking for the public's help.

The 153-foot boat caught fire Friday night while moored at Commonwealth Pier. No one was onboard at the time but the ship was left severely damaged. A cause has not been determined yet.

Anyone with information on the fire or any questions is asked to email SpiritOfBoston@uscg.mil, which will be live by this weekend.

First published on March 28, 2023 / 2:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

