Coast Guard launches investigation into Spirit of Boston boat fire
BOSTON - The Coast Guard is launching an investigation into last week's fire on the Spirit of Boston ship and they're asking for the public's help.
The 153-foot boat caught fire Friday night while moored at Commonwealth Pier. No one was onboard at the time but the ship was left severely damaged. A cause has not been determined yet.
Anyone with information on the fire or any questions is asked to email SpiritOfBoston@uscg.mil, which will be live by this weekend.
