Clint Peay named interim head coach of Revolution

FOXBORO - Richie Williams is no longer the interim head coach of the New England Revolution. The team announced Tuesday night that Clint Peay, Head Coach of Revolution II, will serve as interim head coach of the Revolution effective immediately.

The Revolution also parted ways with Assistant Coaches Dave van den Bergh and Shalrie Joseph.

This is all related to Bruce Arena's resignation Saturday night. The Athletic reported Revolution players refused to practice Tuesday, and that Joseph and van den Bergh have walked out of training on multiple occasions since Williams took over as interim head coach.

Arena was put on administrative leave back on Aug. 1 while Major League Soccer investigated allegations that he made "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks. The Athletic reported complaints against Arena filed by Williams were part of the investigation.

The Revolution did not announce what role Williams would have going forward.

Joseph played more than 10 seasons with the Revolution and joined the coaching staff in 2022 following two seasons as a coach with the Revolution Academy. Van den Bergh joined the Revolution staff in 2019.