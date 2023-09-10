Bruce Arena resigns as Revolution's head coach

FOXBORO - The head coach, and sporting director of the New England Revolution, Bruce Arena, resigned from his positions Saturday evening.

Arena was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation, for "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" on July 30.

"Finally, I know that I have made some mistakes and moving forward, I plan to spend some time reflecting on this situation and taking corrective steps to address what has transpired. And while this has not been an easy decision, I am confident that it is in the best interest of both the New England Revolution organization and my family that we part ways at this time," Arena said in a statement.

Statement from MLS on New England Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. pic.twitter.com/g7SLHMQCKf — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 10, 2023

Arena joined the club in May of 2019, achieving a MLS record of 60-31-42 during his time as coach.

Richie Williams will continue to serve as interim Head Coach, and Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as interim Sporting Director through the remainder of the 2023 season.