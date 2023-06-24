Watch CBS News
Convicted sex offender accused of using drone to spy on woman taking shower in Cranston, RI

CRANSTON, RI - Police in Cranston, Rhode Island say a man used a drone to spy on a woman about to take a shower. Officers say Christopher Jones, a convicted sex offender, was the man flying the drone.

On Wednesday, a woman noticed a drone outside her bathroom window. When she approached the drone in the backyard, it moved away from her, hit a branch and crashed to the ground.

The woman then submerged the drone in a pool to make sure it would not fly again and then handed it over to police.

After an investigation, police were able to link the drone to Jones. He was later arrested and charged with video voyeurism, which is a felony.

