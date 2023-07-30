7 Christmas Tree Shops locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire close Sunday

BOSTON - It's the end of an era Sunday, as seven Christmas Tree Shops locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have closed for good.

The locations in New Hampshire are in Nashua and Portsmouth. The locations in Massachusetts are in Natick, Pembroke, North Dartmouth, West Dennis and Orleans.

These Christmas Shop Locations closed on July 30, 2023. CBS Boston

The rest of the chain's locations are expected to close by the end of August.

Christmas Tree Shops has been a staple in New England for everything from kitchen gadgets to patio furniture ever since it got its start on Cape Cod 50 years ago.