Goats at Massachusetts farms ready to eat Christmas trees: "A special treat with benefits!"
HANSON - What will you be doing with that Christmas tree now that Santa has come and gone? Why not give it to the goats?
The Channell Homestead in Hanson is once again accepting Christmas trees for its farm animals.
"The goats and chickens love them and the pine needles are a natural dewormer for them so they are a special treat with benefits!" the farm said in a Facebook post.
Trees can be dropped off anytime at 92 South St. in Hanson. They're asking people to make sure there are no ornaments or tinsel left in the tree, and they can't accept trees that were sprayed with pesticides or fire retardant.
You can check social media to see if your local farm is accepting Christmas tree donations. Some others in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that are already putting the word out are:
Carl E. Dahl House
827 Green St., Gardner
Hidden Hill Farm
46 Barnes Rd, North Brookfield
Hames & Axle Farm
18 Kraetzer Rd, Ashburnham
Martin Brown Farm
104 Mill St., Uxbridge
"Goats to Go" is holding a special Christmas Tree drop-off event and charity fundraiser at Great Rock Farm in Georgetown on Jan. 6. Click here for more details.
Legacy Lane Farm
217 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham NH
If you can't find a farm near you, check to see if your town has a Christmas tree collection program.
In Boston, the city collects Christmas trees on recycling days to shred for compost.
