Watch CBS News
Local News

Goats at Massachusetts farms ready to eat Christmas trees: "A special treat with benefits!"

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

What to know about the post-Christmas cleanup
What to know about the post-Christmas cleanup 02:16

HANSON - What will you be doing with that Christmas tree now that Santa has come and gone? Why not give it to the goats?

The Channell Homestead in Hanson is once again accepting Christmas trees for its farm animals. 

"The goats and chickens love them and the pine needles are a natural dewormer for them so they are a special treat with benefits!" the farm said in a Facebook post. 

Trees can be dropped off anytime at 92 South St. in Hanson. They're asking people to make sure there are no ornaments or tinsel left in the tree, and they can't accept trees that were sprayed with pesticides or fire retardant. 

goats-christmas-tree.jpg
Goats chowing down on a Christmas Tree at Channell Homestead. Channell Homestead

You can check social media to see if your local farm is accepting Christmas tree donations. Some others in Massachusetts and New Hampshire that are already putting the word out are:

Carl E. Dahl House
827 Green St., Gardner    

Hidden Hill Farm
46 Barnes Rd, North Brookfield 

Hames & Axle Farm
18 Kraetzer Rd, Ashburnham

Martin Brown Farm 
104 Mill St., Uxbridge

"Goats to Go" is holding a special Christmas Tree drop-off event and charity fundraiser at Great Rock Farm in Georgetown on Jan. 6. Click here for more details. 

Legacy Lane Farm
217 Portsmouth Ave, Stratham NH

If you can't find a farm near you, check to see if your town has a Christmas tree collection program.

In Boston, the city collects Christmas trees on recycling days to shred for compost. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 10:39 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.