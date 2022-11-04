'You can't do that,' Bride-to-be gets hotel rooms back after Hilton canceled for Taylor Swift concert

REVERE - It's been a stressful week for bride-to-be Christina Leonard of Revere.

She says she received an email Tuesday from the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in Walpole, canceling her room block for her wedding in Foxboro next year.

It's the same weekend Taylor Swift is performing at Gillette Stadium.

"He said there's a big event coming and that's why and I said I have a big event. Taylor Swift has a whole tour. I have one day," Leonard told WBZ-TV Friday.

"They just want to make the most money. He told me on the phone that they could charge up to $1,000 (per room) for this."

Leonard booked the 10 rooms in September for $169 a night, plus tax, well before Swift's tour was announced.

Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on Route 1 in Walpole. CBS Boston

She signed a contract and sent it back, but the sales manager told her he never signed it.

"I said you can't do that. I have emails that you got it and you reached out to me, like, come on," Leonard said.

If Leonard had cancelled on the hotel, like they did to her, she said she would have to pay a penalty.

"If I didn't speak up these companies just could do whatever they want. It's not fair," she told WBZ.

Leonard says she has been calling different levels of the hotel management since Tuesday and got nowhere.

"Just more frustrated and upset and angry," she said.

That's when she decided to speak up and share her story publicly. She finally got a response Friday morning.

"We would like to apologize for the misunderstanding with your room block at the hotel," the email message to Leonard said. "We would like to reinstate your room block and offer you and your fiancé complimentary accommodations for the entire weekend."

Leonard is happy to have her room block back but says their apology and the extra accommodations don't make up for what they put her through.

"Thank you for doing what's right," she said. "I'm glad that I spoke up because it was needed."

WBZ-TV has reached to Hilton hotels for comment but have not heard back.