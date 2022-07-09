Report: Chris Sale to make season debut with Red Sox on Tuesday at Tampa Bay

BOSTON -- Chris Sale's first start of the season with the Red Sox is only a matter of days away.

According to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey, Sale will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 33-year-old made four starts in the Minors as part of his rehab assignment, including one in Triple-A Worcester this week that made headlines after he was captured on video trashing a television in the dugout tunnel.

Sale took a baseball bat to a TV in the tunnel behind the Worcester Red Sox' dugout after his last rehab, but the veteran left-hander has covered all the damages.

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche reported Thursday that in addition to spending $6,000 to feed teammates and staff members of the WooSox, Sale made amends for the TV that was destroyed -- even though that TV was already broken.

Sale missed the first half of the 2022 season because of a right rib stress fracture.

The southpaw is only halfway through a five-year, $145 million contract, and he's only pitched 34 times in the last three and a half seasons.

The Red Sox have had injury issues with their entire starting rotation this year. They recently been without Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, and Garrett Whitlock, and now Michael Wacha was just put on the injured list.