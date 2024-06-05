Boston Red Sox put pitcher Chris Martin on injured list with anxiety

BOSTON -- The Red Sox will be without one of their more reliable arms out of the bullpen, as right-handed reliever Chris Martin was placed on the 15-day injured list due to anxiety on Wednesday. The more is retroactive to Sunday, June 2, but it's unclear how much time Martin will miss.

It's not often that players land on the IL due to anxiety, though former Red Sox pitcher Daniel Bard was placed on the injured list for that same reason last March while with the Colorado Rockies. Bard returned for Colorado in mid-April and appeared in 50 games for the Rockies last season.

The 38-year-old Martin had a 3.10 ERA and was holding opposing hitters to a .236 batting average against over his first 20 appearances, but was hit hard his last time out for Boston. He last took the bump against the Detroit Tigers last Thursday on May 30, and surrendered three runs off four hits, including two home runs, in a 5-0 Red Sox loss.

That outing saw his ERA jump to 4.22 for the season, which is astronomical compared to his 1.05 ERA across 55 appearances last season.

The Red Sox recalled right-hander Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester to fill Martin's spot on the roster. Kelly has appeared in 11 games for Boston this season, sporting a 2.16 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 16.2 innings of work.