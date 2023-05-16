Chocolate milk ban in school cafeterias reportedly considered by USDA

Will chocolate milk in school cafeterias soon be a thing of the past? The Wall Street Journal reports the U.S. Department of Agriculture is weighing a ban on flavored milk for elementary and middle school students.

The department says chocolate milk can contain as much added sugar as soda. They're considering two options: One would limit chocolate milk to only high schools and the other would allow it to stay but with a new limit on added sugars.

The USDA says many students get most of their meals at school and they want those meals to be as healthy as possible.

"From a public-health perspective, it makes a lot of sense to try to limit the servings of these flavored milks because they do have quite a lot of added sugar," Erica Lauren Kenney, a nutrition professor with the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the newspaper.

The Wall Street Journal reports that a decision on flavored milk from the USDA is expected early next year and would take effect for the 2025-26 school year.