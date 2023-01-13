Watch CBS News
Local News

Why is there a children's Tylenol and Motrin shortage? Mass. lawmakers seek answers from Johnson & Johnson

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Mass. lawmakers seek answers on shortage of children's medicine
Mass. lawmakers seek answers on shortage of children's medicine 00:20

BOSTON - Parents are having a hard time finding children's cold medicine like Tylenol and Motrin, and now Massachusetts lawmakers want answers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Katherine Clark, Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan sent a letter to the CEO of Johnson & Johnson Thursday, asking what's being done to fix the issue.

 "In recent public statements, Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in production to meet growing demand," the letter states. "However, our constituents are still visiting store after store only to find empty shelves."

CBS News reported last month that pharmacy chains have limited purchases of Children's Tylenol and other pediatric medications as parents stocked up during the unusually early start to cold-and-flu season.

"By what date will normal availability of product in Massachusetts be restored?" the letter asks.

Manufacturers say there are no widespread shortages; instead they're blaming the issue on a sudden surge in demand.

The lawmakers are asking for the company to respond to Congress by January 20.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 13, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.