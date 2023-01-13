Why is there a children's Tylenol and Motrin shortage? Mass. lawmakers seek answers from Johnson & Johnson

BOSTON - Parents are having a hard time finding children's cold medicine like Tylenol and Motrin, and now Massachusetts lawmakers want answers.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Reps. Katherine Clark, Ayanna Pressley and Lori Trahan sent a letter to the CEO of Johnson & Johnson Thursday, asking what's being done to fix the issue.

"In recent public statements, Johnson & Johnson reported an increase in production to meet growing demand," the letter states. "However, our constituents are still visiting store after store only to find empty shelves."

CBS News reported last month that pharmacy chains have limited purchases of Children's Tylenol and other pediatric medications as parents stocked up during the unusually early start to cold-and-flu season.

"By what date will normal availability of product in Massachusetts be restored?" the letter asks.

Manufacturers say there are no widespread shortages; instead they're blaming the issue on a sudden surge in demand.

The lawmakers are asking for the company to respond to Congress by January 20.