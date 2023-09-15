Winds pick up as Cape Cod makes final preparations ahead of Hurricane Lee

CHATHAM - As the winds start to get stronger on Cape Cod, Chatham's harbormaster went for a final check of the waters off the coast ahead of Lee's expected pass off the Outer Cape.

Despite finding one boat that wasn't properly secured, Harbormaster Stu Smith found a largely empty harbor as boat owners took action in advance.

"By the time you know what the hurricane is going to do, it's too late to do anything with your boat, so they start early," said Smith.

By Friday afternoon, spectators were gathering along the beach to take in the swells outside the harbor. The waves are expected to double in size overnight into Saturday.

In Dennis, homeowners along the shore were boarding up windows and taking in outdoor furniture.

"Just trying to tighten things up, make sure nothing gets blown around once the wind starts picking up," said Dennis homeowner Scott Santos. "We don't know what's going to happen, where it's going to end up."

And just like in the winter before a nor'easter, shoppers packed supermarkets to stock up on necessities.

"Power outages are the worst but I have a generator, so that's a plus. We're looking at toilet paper, paper towels," said Brad Emery.

Smith said he's especially worried about what happens after Hurricane Lee passes through.

"We're going to be pushing 14, 16-foot waves for boats," said Smith. "Anyone inexperienced should not be anywhere near that."