"We're ready for it": Calm before the storm as Cape Cod awaits Hurricane Lee

BOURNE - Year-round residents on Cape Cod said they're ready as Hurricane Lee approaches the water off the coast of New England.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for all of Cape Cod and the Islands due to Lee. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected, especially on the Outer Cape and Nantucket.

In Bourne on Friday, residents were making the most of the breeze, going on a walk through the coastal community. They told WBZ TV they feel prepared for Hurricane Lee's arrival.

"Come midnight, we're making sure all the umbrellas are in and the plants are in and all that kind of stuff," said Bourne resident Kathleen Lento.

Some boats could be seen in driveways as winds started to pick up along the coastline.

"I got a few big trees around my house, I'd really hate to see those come down," said Wareham resident Calvin Perry. "With all the rain, the roots ain't really got a lot to hang onto, so who knows."

And some campers along the Cape Cod Canal said they plan to secure what they can with bungee cords and stay put, watching the storm go by.

"We're going to put everything away and just probably sit in the camper," said Jammie Bove, who was visiting Bourne Scenic Park from Spencer. "Hopefully, no waves come this way."

Further out on the Cape, which is expected to receive the brunt of the wind and rain from Lee, officials in Provincetown have been handing out sandbags to residents to protect their homes from incoming water.