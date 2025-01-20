Charlie Coyle scores twice to lead Boston Bruins to 6-3 win over Sharks

BOSTON -- The Boston Bruins got back on track Monday afternoon at TD Garden, scoring four goals in the third period to secure a 6-3 victory over the visiting San Jose Sharks. Charlie Coyle scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for Boston, and is now up to a dozen goals for the season.

It was a much-needed victory for Boston, after the Bruins let a third-period lead slip away before losing in a shootout to the Senators in Ottawa on Saturday. That loss knocked the Bruins out of the playoff picture, but Boston jumped back into the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference with Monday's win.

The Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the second period when David Pastrnak ricocheted a power-play goal in off Sharks defenseman Jake Walman for his 22nd tally of the season. But Lexington native Will Smith -- drafted fourth overall by the Sharks in 2023 -- tied things up just two minutes later, and then assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal six minutes later to give the visiting Sharks a 3-2 edge.

Charlie Coyle scores twice to lead Bruins to win over Sharks

It stayed that way until the 8:22 mark of the third period, when Coyle scored his first goal of the afternoon on a nasty wrister off a nice backhand feed by Matt Poitras. It was Coyle's first goal since Dec. 27.

BM63 ➡️ Potsy ➡️ CC 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BP0Mr62u2B — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 20, 2025

He didn't wait long to score again, pinballing one by Yaroslav Askarov less than six minutes later to give Boston a 4-3 lead.

Coyle's big game came after interim head coach Joe Sacco switched up Boston's lines and had him skating with Poitras and team captain Brad Marchand.

"I think we can feed off each other," Coyle said of his new linemates.

He was particularly impressed with what the 20-year-old Poitras brought to the ice on Monday.

"No matter what the lines are, we know that Potsy is a great player. He's still so young," said Coyle. "You can just see him getting better and better. ... He was a big part of tonight and that's what we need from him."

Marchand (who was benched for overtime on Saturday) and Elias Lindholm added empty-net scores for the Bruins to close out the win, which was Boston's third in the last four games. Coyle recorded an assist on Lindholm's goal, and had his first multi-point game for Boston since Dec. 23.

Vinni Lettieri got the scoring started for Boston midway through the first period, deflecting a puck by Askarov for his second goal in as many games for the Bruins. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 25 saves for Boston.

Boston has now won 14 straight over San Jose, a streak that goes back to 2016. The 23-19-6 Bruins will next play the Devils in New Jersey on Wednesday night.