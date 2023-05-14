Charlie Baker's son A.J. arrested on drunk driving charge in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD - Andrew Baker, the son of former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, was arrested on a drunk driving charge over the weekend.

The story was first reported by Cheryl Fiandaca of WBZ-TV's I-Team.

Baker, who is also known as A.J., was pulled over by police around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Route 95 south in Lynnfield.

State Police said Peabody Police stopped Baker after they got a call he was driving erratically.

"Peabody officers on scene told the Trooper they had detected signs of intoxication in the male operator, who was out of the vehicle at the time of the Trooper's arrival. The Trooper also observed signs of intoxication during his interaction with the operator," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Sunday.

Baker, 29, of South Boston, then failed several field sobriety tests, according to police. He was arrested and later released on a promise to return to court.

A.J. Baker CBS Boston

He will be arraigned in Peabody District Court "on a future date," police said.

This isn't A.J. Baker's first issue with the law. He was accused of groping a woman on a JetBlue flight in 2018, but never charged in that case.

Charlie Baker was governor of Massachusetts for eight years. He is currently the president of the NCAA.